Washington Football Talking New Contract with Jonathan Allen

As training camp looms, Allen gives WFT fans an update on his contract status entering a final year.

The Washington Football Team seems ready to contend in 2021. Defensively, this can be a top-tier group long-term, especially if the team is able to come to terms with Johnathan Allen.

And now contract extension talk is occurring.

Allen, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal, is hoping to remain a member of Washington for years to come. On Wednesday, the defensive tackle provided mixed feedback on talks with the front office on coming together on a multi-year deal.

Allen's goal is to remain in D.C. Money, though, will be a deciding factor in the final decision.

"I want to be here. This is my home, this is where I want to be," Allen said. "This is where my family is from. I went to high school in this area. I want to be here. I've always had the dream of only playing for one team my entire career, and I really want to do that."

It's been clear since Washington picked up Allen's fifth-year option that both sides were hopeful for a future deal to get done. The initial plan was to have both sides agree to terms before the start of training camp next month.

As days tick by, that is still in play now.

Allen is not the only player Washington could be looking to extend before camp. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff has received the franchise tag for the past two seasons. If the two cannot come to a deal by July 15, Washington risks losing Scherff to free agency following the upcoming season.

A deal there is viewed as less likely than one for Allen.

Allen, 26, is one of four members of the defensive line who was drafted in a premium round. He has also been one of the most consistent players in doing his job.

Last season under coach Ron Rivera, Allen recorded 63 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits and two sacks.

Washington's release of Morgan Moses should allow GM Martin Mayhew and Rivera to find a middle ground here.

As for Allen? The goal has never changed. Not only does he hope to have a deal done with Washington, but with a strong offseason via free agency and the draft, he too is looking to build off a 7-9 NFC East-winning campaign.

"We're just taking it day by day, continuing to talk and we'll see what happens," Allen said. "I'm excited about what the future holds."

