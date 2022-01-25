How Aggressive Must Washington Be To Land Quarterback?

After watching Matthew Stafford lead the L.A. Rams to the NFC Championship, will Washington be more aggressive to add a quarterback?

If seven is the number Ron Rivera must get over, he'll likely need to upgrade his quarterback. It's part of the reason the Washington Football Team likely will be interested in being aggressive addressing the game's most crucial position this offseason.

In back-to-back years, WFT managed only seven wins. In 2020, it was enough to send it to the postseason as NFC East champions. But in 2021, a 7-10 record plagued by COVID-19 cases and injuries cost WFT a shot of fighting for a Wild Card spot.

Rivera is content with the roster as a whole. Despite inconsistent play by starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, WFT did manage to go on a four-game win streak through Weeks 10-13. Since his arrival in D.C., Rivera is 14-19 as head coach. In large part, the team is a position or two away from making the jump from pretender to contender, but improvement is crucial, especially on offense.

"I look at things with rose-colored glasses," Rivera said earlier this month. "I'm an optimist. As you look at things you go, 'I feel pretty good about this.'"

Whether it be free agency or the draft, WFT must enter the season with at least one new quarterback on the roster. Last season, Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew tested the waters via the trade market, but weren't willing to break the bank to land a top-tier name like current Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford.

According to reports, Washington offered its first- and third-round picks to the Detroit Lions in hopes of landing Stafford. Los Angeles was willing to spend more, sending another first-round pick and proven quarterback Jared Goff to the Motor City in exchange for the 32-year-old's services.

Prior to selecting linebacker Jamin Davis, Washington tried to trade up for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The asking price was too rich for Rivera to splurge, allowing the Chicago Bears to jump from No. 20 to No. 11 to acquire their hopeful franchise quarterback.

Washington is expected to be aggressive in its search this offseason for a new quarterback. Then again, what level of aggressive will they reach? If WFT hopes to go all-in like the Rams, targeting Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Houston' Texans' Deshaun Watson and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is likely the best answer.

Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

All three quarterbacks will cost multiple first-round picks as a starting asking price. From there, age and salary will dictate the remaining amount of either draft picks or proven players to be moved in any deal made.

Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr could be made available for trade at a more fair price. Depending on the next hire, Las Vegas could elect to start fresh, and Carr's contract is more manageable next season at just under $20 million.

Trading for San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo could end up the best-case scenario for all involved. By drafting Trey Lance with the third overall pick and designating him as their quarterback of the future, the 49ers will field offers for the 30-year-old entering a contract season.

Garoppolo's $24 million salary will likely be reworked this offseason, but his 45-18 record as a starter is worth likely a mid-round selection. And in a what is to be considered a weak quarterback class for the 2022 draft, is Garoppolo that bad of an option?

Rivera is pleased with the supporting cast around the quarterback position. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off his second 1,000-yard season. Running backs Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic are a sufficient 1-2 combination. Tight end Logan Thomas is hopeful to return to Pro Bowl-caliber form after suffering a torn ACL.

None of that matters without a long-term option at quarterback. Entering this offseason, Rivera understands that part loud and clear.

"This is what I grew up on: You have the franchise quarterback, you have to protect him and put playmakers around him," Rivera said. "We did it the other way. We set ourselves up to protect the quarterback; now you've got playmakers around him, so let's see if we can find that [QB] and plug that guy in and see what happens."