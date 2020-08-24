Washington Football Practice Report - Sunday Aug. 23

Ashburn, Virginia:

It was a humid, hot, swampy Sunday morning at the INOVA Sports Performance Center but the Washington Football Team didn't allow the suffocating moisture in the air and the swarming bugs all around affect their energy level.

One day after getting scolded by their head coach and a man who just recently found out that he had cancer, the Burgundy and Gold responded with a strong practice that was far from perfect but much crisper than the the media and Ron Rivera have seen.

"I thought they did. I really do mean that, too. Rivera said when asked if his team responded to his tongue lashing on Saturday. "I was very pleased with it. This was a tough one today too, it was probably the hottest one we’ve had in pads. I thought the guys handled that very, very well and all the way to the finish.

"I was very pleased with the way that they handled themselves today. I think we’re starting to understand and get a feel for what’s expected and what’s needed. I thought they came through for the most part. We’ll look at the tape and we’ll figure out what I’ve got to yell at later today.”

That was a humorous line to end that answer with. Rivera had a few.

On Saturday, the head coach signaled out Thomas Davis and Adrian Peterson as two guys that have done it right in their career, so that's as good a place as any to start.

Peterson spoke with reporters for the first time in camp. You can watch it here.

The future hall-of-fame running back got banged up a bit in practice in a hard collision of sorts with Ryan Anderson. He didn't appear thrilled.

"Everything is good. My left ankle got kind of twisted up and caught," Peterson said via WashingtonFootball.com. "Thank God it came free. That little expression you heard was when it was tweaked and then came free. I was like ‘Thank you Jesus.’ It could’ve been bad. But, yeah, I’m good.”

Practice Notes and Observations

Dwayne Haskins was much better on Sunday. Way better than he has been. It was good to see.

He dialed up a touchdown pass of about 20 yards to Logan Thomas in stride and in a semi-tight window. He followed that up with another scoring pass to Thomas in the front corner of the end zone. Nothing special but very effective.

Haskins hooked up time and time again with Terry McLaurin on a few intermediate to deep strikes.

He dialed up about a 25 yard pass in stride to a wide open Marcus Baugh. Off an RPO, Haskins hit Dontrelle Inman for at least a 15-yard gain.

There was a pass to McLaurin that he probably would have been sacked on and several swing/screen passes to Steven Sims and J.D. McKissic, who showed acceleration and burst.

In 1-on-1's, Haskins dropped what appeared to be a well thrown ball that was maybe just a touch deeper than it needed to be but it was in McLaurin's somewhat out-stretched hands before he couldn't come away with it. Haskins, in the same period then dialed up Antonio Gandy-Golden over the shoulder against Danny Johnson.

Chase Young did some individual stretching drills and tackling dummy activities but nothing of any significance.

He's missed the last three full practices and most of another.

Even though Rivera was pleased with the practice overall, turnovers were a significant problem again.

Greg Stroman came up with another interception. Steven Sims fumbled on a swing pass after being popped hard and Peterson had a fumble.

Drops were an issue. Baugh had one. McLaurin had one.

Shaun Dion Hamilton dropped a "Summer Slam" type clothesline on McKissic, prompting Rivera to scream "you can not do that."

The Washington Football Team ran a few trick plays. Initially, some reporters tweeted them out and I was tempted to so as well but I asked a few team reps and they asked us to not mention the design, so I won't.

However, Scott Turner was clearly dipping into his bag of tricks to spruce up the offense and while it was fun to see, one play was a disaster and executed very poorly. It probably would have been another turnover.

Still I like the idea and concept because this team is going to have no choice but to be super creative at times and perhaps often to juice up the talent challenged group and perhaps catch an opponent by surprise.

