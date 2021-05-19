Washington Football Signs Young DB Chris Miller

Another new face and name has been added to the Washington Football Team's defensive backfield.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is adding more depth to their secondary by adding a young one- year veteran, Chris Miller, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals.

Miller, 23, was undrafted last year out of Baylor and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks but was later released and caught on with the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the Cardinals, who waived him on Monday.

Miller was known as a fierce hitter down in Waco and totaled 177 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and six passes defended over four full seasons and 40 games played.

He ran a 4.61 40 with 12 bench reps, a 35.5 vertical and a broad jump at 133.

According to his NFL.com Draft profile from a year ago, 'Miller doesn't believe in half-measures, playing with frenetic energy and a ravenous desire to attack the football.'

That's the good part. Here's the bad.

"He plays with very little self-control, which leads to poor angles, missed tackles and, in 2019, three targeting penalties," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote.

Miller is considered a bit of a tweener, somewhere between a corner and a safety and the competition at that particular area is fierce, especially at safety.

As of now, Washington has Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett, Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves all battling for likely four spots.

At corner, the WFT has William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Benjamin St-Juste, Greg Stroman, Darryl Roberts and others.

It's a long shot for Miller but competition breeds change and that's the best chance he has right now.