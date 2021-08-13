Washington Halftime: Chase Young Unloads on Cam Newton; Fitz vs. Heinicke

The gum-chomping. The burly beard. The flashes of brilliance.

Poised to make a record season-opening start with a ninth different NFL team in a month, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked every bit the part of Washington Football Team's No. 1 quarterback in Thursday night's preseason opener, with the WFT holding a 7-6 halftime lead.

On a blustery, rainy night in Foxboro, Fitzpatrick delivered two gorgeous throws and led his offense on consecutive drives into New England Patriots' territory. His first pass - on the game's second play - hit receiver Terry McLaurin in stride over the middle for 22 yards.

That drive dissolved when WFT couldn't convert a 3rd-and-2 at New England's 41, resulting in a punt. On the next possession, Fitzpatrick delivered a perfect back-shoulder pass to tight end Logan Thomas for a 24-yard gain to the Patriots' 40.

Fitzpatrick, as has been the case throughout his journeyman, 17-year career, also had his misses. With WFT driving after the Thomas grab, slot receiver Adam Humphries slipped and fell on third down as Fitzpatrick's pass sailed incomplete. That possession ended in a missed 38-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

Two drives into New England territory; 0 points to show for it.

But head coach Ron Rivera said he merely wanted to see his 38-year-old have command of the offense and smoothly read through his progressions in the opener. Mission accomplished.

Before yielding to backup Taylor Heinicke, Fitzpatrick completed five of eight for 58 yards. He delivered passes to four different receivers, with McLaurin hauling in two for 25 yards.

Heinicke, by the way, was sound as the No 2 guy, leading the WFT to a TD just before halftime. The driving force in the game, though? Maybe defensive star Chase Young, who recorded an early sack-and-strip of Cam Newton.

In an NFC East where the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott is sidelined with a sore arm and the Philadelphia Eagles are so uncertain with Jalen Hurts that they are reportedly flirting with the idea of trading for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, WFT suddenly looks solid at a position that in 2020 was a liability.

A year ago this team belonged to second-year starter Dwayne Haskins. Flashing his usual characteristics, in just two series Fitzpatrick proved this year's ride won't be nearly as bumpy.