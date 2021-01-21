WFT A 'Sleeper' for Deshaun Trade? (And Other QB Ideas)

There are a lot of big name options for the Washington Football Team at QB. While much of the focus will be on one name - you should bet the field.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team may be in the 'sleeper' category in a pursuit of Deshaun Watson, but that doesn't mean they should be considered an outside candidate and a long shot for a big quarterback addition.

This much should be clear: Ron Rivera doesn't seem to be messing around when it comes to building, and we should expect a big swing at the piñata at some point.

Who the target is at this point isn't exactly clear.

It could certainly be Watson, the frustrated and wonderfully talented quarterback of the Houston Texans.

There's also this thought, per an ESPN guy:

That's what we should look at more closely.

A random NFC executive saying "I think they will be involved in the QB sweepstakes in a big way ... They know they are close''?

That doesn't guarantee anything, let alone a strong run at Watson, but if every sense that we have is correct, Rivera is ready to turn the page on Alex Smith (however that happens) and also is likely looking at a win-now type of quarterback instead of being patient for a rookie to develop.

Rivera has fringe/bridge starters in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen who can obviously serve as backup options to a proven veteran QB. The question is - if not Watson - then who?

Because in our opinion it would be irresponsible to pay three first-round picks to Houston or even two and a player like Montez Sweat plus absorb the contract of Watson, the WFT should let someone else make that gamble.

(It's too much to pay and to put all your eggs in one basket. Remember how the Robert Griffin III trade worked out? Brilliant for about one year and a nightmare long-term.)

That is what desperate franchises do. The Washington Football Team should not be desperate - but they can operate with urgency.

A few other names to strongly consider:

A trade for Matthew Stafford from Detroit. New WFT exec Martin Mayhew drafted him in Detroit and naturally there could be a connection.

Anyone want Mitchell Trubisky? Probably not, but Rivera has said before in several interviews that he and the Panthers really liked Trubisky coming out. Nobody knows exactly what he feels now, but you can't close the door because Trubisky will come cheaper than most and still has potential to tap into. Also he's mobile.

Want a true vet bridge QB? How about some Fitz-magic? Yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick is a free agent. He's 39 but he's been a more than viable bridge/backup/starter option for a long time. He's mobile, smart and can pick up pretty much any system in the snap of a finger.

Dak for $40M? We'd say, "no thanks!'' Even though it would hurt the Cowboys, we can't commit four years and $160 million without exactly knowing what the player is. Oh, in Dallas they say the ankle rehab is fine. But we'd rather that be somebody else's worry.

Cam Newton doesn't seem to be heading back to New England. The obvious connections are there. What does he have left physically? He can still make some plays, still has a fairly decent (if erratic) arm but he clearly should not be considered Plan A if the goal is a stud type.

Tyrod Taylor at 32 and mobile could be the more ideal bridge quarterback and fringe starter.

Other names to think about: Jameis Winston, Sam Darnold (Trade?), Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett.

