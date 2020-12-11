Washington Football Team Announces No More Fans at FedExField in 2020

That's it for 2020. The Washington Football Team made an expected situation reality on Friday, closing the doors to the fans at FedExField

ASHBURN, Va. -- As expected, with COVID-19 rates soaring in the DMV area and across the country, the Washington Football Team has announced their intention to close FedExField to fans for the final two regular-season home games.

Washington initially announced in August that there would be no fans for the entire season, which seemed like an odd announcement considering the moving target of COVID and state/local guidelines.

As the season went along, the state of Maryland loosened restrictions and announced that the WFT and the Baltimore Ravens would be allowed to have 10% of their stadium capacity.

After a few days, it was revealed that Washington would abide by their home county of Prince George's County in Maryland.

P.G. County executives wisely restricted the numbers by more than half of what the state said and Washington was able to host one game with a little over three-thousand fans in attendance.

Before that, only several hundred family members were able to attend home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

Moving forward, it is reasonable to assume that this announcement would include a potential home playoff game if Washington is able to win the NFC East over the New York Giants.

Either way, Washington will hit the field for their remaining games in Landover against the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, hoping to win their first NFC East title since 2015. It is just a shame that the fans, who are some of the most passionate in all of sports, would not be able to witness it in person.