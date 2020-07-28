The Washington Football Team has clarified some of their ticketing and fan attendance policies for the upcoming 2020 regular season, which is scheduled to begin on September 13th against the Eagles.

Via a team press release:

"The organization sent a letter to season ticket members Tuesday informing them that they have the option to defer their season tickets to the 2021 season and receive an account credit or a full refund due to the complications surrounding COVID-19.

The letter to season ticket members Tuesday also detailed new policies and procedures related to safety, security and ticketing. All updates were made under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Football League and Prince George’s County health officials.

Fans in attendance will be required to follow specific safety and security measures, which includes mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property. Fans can view the updated safety and security measures at WashingtonFootball.com/FedExFieldSafe.

The team will be implementing mobile-only ticketing this year, meaning season ticket members will not be receiving hard copies of their 2020 tickets. There will be several interactive webinars to walk members through how to access their tickets electronically.

Season ticket members will receive more details about their options for the 2020 season in the coming weeks. If they have any questions, they can reach the Membership Services Team via call or text at 301-276-6050 or by email at tickets@redskins.com."



A couple of things immediately jumped out to me about this letter:

The Washington Football Team says that fans in attendance will be required to follow specific safety and security measures, which includes mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property."

It immediately struck me that this could include fans tailgating in the parking lots on the stadium grounds and indeed that is correct. A team source confirmed that all fans (not just inside the stadium) will have to wear face coverings, even at your tailgate parties.

This issue was very unclear last week when the NFL announced that face coverings were mandatory to attend games but the league did not specify what the rules would be outside of the stadium but on the property.

The other issue that is unresolved as of right now is what the maximum capacity will be at FedExField for the 2020 season? Will that be a number that changes? Is it set?

A source confirmed as well my original premise which is that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Prince Georges County will have to determine that at a later date.

