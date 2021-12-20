Skip to main content
    What's Washington's Best Path to Playoffs?

    With four NFC East matchups left, the WFT needs to rely on its run game
    Author:

    Despite all the injuries and COVID-19 cases, the Washington Football Team, one thing that hasn't changed is how well its run game can be.

    Washington has outrun its opponents 122.5 to 93.6 yards per game this season. As a result, its time of possession has thrived and has kept quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson off the field. 

    The WFT ran for 159 more yards than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. Washington's offense held on to the ball 42 minutes and 16 seconds longer too. Most importantly, the team based in the nation's capitol won both those matchups.

    "He's [Antonio Gibson] really coming in to his own as far as just playing with the physicality that you look for in a 230 pound plus back," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "He's making himself hard to tackle. There's been glimpses of it, but really that's becoming who he is, which is great to see."

    Gibson is the third-highest rusher in the NFC and ranked No. 8 in the NFL with 836 yards. Obviously he needs to hold onto the ball, as another fumble got him benched during last week's loss to the Cowboys.

    The WFT came back from a 24-0 deficit against the Cowboys, but quarterback Taylor Heinicke also could've been picked off four more times. While the offense has much to thank for quarterback Taylor Heinicke or wide receiver Terry McLaurin this season, the run game is what holds the offense together. 

    "When you can run the ball, it helps everybody out," Heinicke said. "But especially myself, it's nice handing the ball off to the AG [Antonio Gibson] and seeing him do his thing."

