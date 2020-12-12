WFT at Niners: Two Starting O-Linemen Ready?

On a short week, the Washington Football Team are already short-handed without Antonio Gibson - but what will the O-Line look like vs. Niners?

ASHBURN, Va. - Coach Ron Rivera wouldn't budge on Saturday morning before the Washington Football Team took off for the greater Phoenix area for a second time this year, this time, to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

He wouldn't give in on Brandon Scherff's and Morgan Moses' injury status and availability for Sunday at State Farm Stadium; They are both listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Moses (groin) and Scherff (calf) were both limited on Thursday and Friday, but our sense is that both will play.

The primary backup at tackle for Moses and Cornelius Lucas is David Sharpe, and he's also listed as questionable with a knee injury. He did not practice until Friday and was limited at that, so there's a good chance he won't be available - which leaves David Steinmetz, who was part of the Washington protection list again, because he's on the practice squad.

Timon Parris and Rick Leonard are also on the practice squad and eligible for temporary promotion.

Terry McLaurin (ankle) was a full go in practice during the week, so he's fine. But Ryan Anderson (knee), who has missed the last three games in a row, may have had a setback. He is questionable for the game; after being a full participant on Thursday, Anderson was limited on Friday.

Rivera and the WFT did already rule out Antonio Gibson, which was expected. How do they replace him?

Rivera despises giving any injury information to his opponent, which is understandable, but the questions have to be asked.

The 49ers will be without many of their big name stars for Sunday afternoon. George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. For more on the Niners, Brian Peacock of "Locked on 49ers" got together for a crossover episode of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast.

Kickoff is at 4:25 PM ET. The game can be seen on FOX regionally and heard on the "Team 980" (980 AM) & 105.9 FM in the Washington, D.C. area.