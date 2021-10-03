A Comedy of Errors, But: Washington Defeats Atlanta

It was the messiest of games, but a win buys the WFT another week to figure out their problems.

We saw the Buffalo Bills win their 'get right' game last Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

This week, facing the Atlanta Falcons, all intelligence had it that this was the WFT's opportunity to get on track after three weeks of struggles.

After beating the Falcons 34-30, the Washington Football Team is 2-2. It wasn't pretty, but it was a win. Let's look at how we got there.

The Falcons opened the game with the ball, and after 14 plays, had the ball down to the Washington 7-yard line on third-and-goal.

In the past three weeks, this story ended in the end zone with an opponent touchdown. This week, the close was a Younghoe Koo field goal from 25 yards out that gave the Falcons an early 3-0 lead.

Hey, improvement is improvement.

Speaking of which, the WFT offense hadn't had a first down on their own first possession of any game this year.

Well, in this one, they got one. They just didn't get anymore, despite wide receiver Terry McLaurin running free on a third-and-five from the Washington 49-yard line.

To make matters worse, tight end Logan Thomas limped off the field following the WFT's first possession of the game.

Eventually, Thomas was ruled 'out' for the remainder of the game, with a reported hamstring injury.

The bad news didn't stop there, unfortunately.

After a relatively positive offensive possession by the Washington offense ended with a failed fourth-down conversion, the Falcons got the ball back determined to take advantage of their momentum-building stop on defense.

On the ensuing drive, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan capped off a four-play drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass to running back, Cordarrelle Patterson.

It was Ryan's first completion of 20-yards or more in 2021, and after the extra point, gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

Starting the day, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had been inaccurate at times, and high on a lot of passes.

On the team's third drive of the game, Heinicke was high again on a deep pass over the middle intended for wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin showed his star power, however, and brought in the pass for a 21-yard gain setting the team up at the Falcons' 35-yard line with a new set of downs.

Three passes later, Heinicke targeted McLaurin again, and the Washington Football Team scored their first points of the game on a 33-yard touchdown pass and catch. The score trimmed the Falcons' advantage to 10-7 with just under eight minutes left in the half.

Washington wasn't done scoring yet, and after the defense forced a three-and-out on Atlanta's fourth drive of the game, the good guys put another touchdown on the board.

Running back Antonio Gibson got the scoring run from two yards out, but it was Heinicke's 20-yards scramble the play before that set it up.

The WFT's second touchdown in as many drives made it 13-10, and because nothing can be perfect, kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point, keeping the score right there.

Atlanta would add a second Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown of the game before the end of the half, and their kicker's made extra point attempt gave the home team a 17-13 lead, heading into halftime.

The second half started with fireworks for the Washington Football Team as wide receiver DeAndre Carter took the half-opening kickoff back 101-yards for a touchdown.

Carter's first career touchdown made it 19-17, and another missed extra point by Hopkins, gave Washington a two-point lead.

Eight plays later, the Falcons answered back and Cordarrelle Patterson's third touchdown of the game put Washington back in the hole, 23-19.

Perhaps the play of the game which will be talked about the most, is the penalty called on Washington defensive end, Chase Young.

After a made field goal by Dustin Hopkins, the WFT was back within a point, and the score was 23-22.

Facing fourth-down with their punter injured, the Falcons went for a conversion late in the third quarter. The result appeared to be an interception by Washington safety Bobby McCain, or at worst, a Chase Young sack.

Instead, Young was flagged for hitting Matt Ryan, who was out of the pocket, had the ball, and the hit was below the head or neck area.

The call gave Atlanta a new set of downs and the ball at Washington's 27-yard line.

Three plays later, Falcons running back Mike Davis scored a touchdown from seven yards out. The extra point gave Atlanta an eight-point lead in the early moments of the fourth quarter.

With just over four minutes left in the game, a very bad decision by Heinicke to throw a prayer into the end zone on first and ten had positive results as McLaurin brought it in for a 17-yard touchdown.

Down two, the WFT offense stayed on the field to try a conversion to tie the game, and after multiple penalties and attempts, were unsuccessful.

The Washington Football Team defense forced it's second three-and-out of the game, and Hienicke got his offense back on the field with just under two minutes remaining and two timeouts at his disposal.

On 2nd-and-6 from the Atlanta Falcons' 29-yard line, Heinicke scrambled, met resistance, and found running back J.D. McKissic.

After avoiding Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, McKissic ran the ball about 20-yards and flew through the air for a Washington Football Team touchdown.

A failed two-point conversion gave Washington a 34-30 lead with half-a-minute remaining.

Matt Ryan, Patterson and the Falcons did their best to achieve late-game heroics, but in the end, the ball hit the ground and the Washington Football Team got the win.