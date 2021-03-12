Washington Football Team Attending QB Trey Lance Pro Day

Washington will be represented by offensive coordinator Scott Turner and new general manager Martin Mayhew at the college QB's event

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's pursuit of a franchise-changing quarterback will take them to Fargo, North Dakota on Friday for Trey Lance's pro day.

Washington will be represented by offensive coordinator Scott Turner and new general manager Martin Mayhew at the highly-anticipated event.

Before anyone gets completely lathered up at the thought of the talented-but-raw Lance winding up in burgundy and gold, it should be noted that the Carolina Panthers are sending the max amount of three representatives, including their new GM, along with head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Panthers picks eighth for now and are in a major hunt mode for their next QB.

Of course, it's not a competition to see which NFL franchise can overcrowd the sidelines of a workout. It's about scouting, as best teams can, without the COVID-induced elimination of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And then it is about determining the worth of Lance, who went 17-0 in his college career at North Dakota State while throwing just one interception.

The WFT drafts in the No. 19 spot, and its worth noting that in addition to the Panthers at No. 8, an assortment of other teams will be repped in Fargo as the search for a QB continues. That list includes the Jets, who presently own the No. 2 spot.

Lance redshirted in the 2018 season before leading North Dakota State to the FCS national championship in 2019, but then played just one game last fall before the school moved its season to the spring, with Lance opting out of that. So information needs to be collected ... and the WFT is doing just that on Friday.