Washington Battle For WR No. 6: Tighter Than Ever?

Antonio Gandy-Golden and Dax Milne could have made the Washington Football Team's roster with their performance on Saturday night

The final preseason game for the Washington Football Team shouldn't answer much in the sense of starters, but those on the bubble could make their case to remain on the final 53-man staff with a strong start.

That's what Antonio Gandy-Golden is hoping for after his hot start this preseason - his spot is secured entering September.

The only problem?

Dax Milne won't be going down without a fight.

Now, the battle for the final wide receiver spot could be tighter than even head coach Ron Rivera expected.

With both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke sitting, Kyle Allen was tasked with leading the offense in a 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Yes, the offense looked stale as Allen and Steven Montez combined for 128 total passing yards on the way to a 1-2 finish before the start of the regular season.

Gandy-Golden and Milne found themselves on the right side of 75 of those yards. They also recorded seven of the team's 15 total catches.

The second-year wide receiver Gandy-Golden led Washington in receptions, hauling in four for 39 yards and a long of 18. Milne, Washington's final selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, impressed inside the slot, recording three catches for 36 yards.

Milne's speed was on full display when Allen connected with him on a 26-yard gain in the second quarter. The BYU product also lined up on the outside, taking snaps away from his natural slot position.

WFT will keep Terry McLaurin as the No. 1 target. The sidelined Curtis Samuel, who has yet to play this preseason since coming over from Carolina, remains the likely No. 2. Dyami Brown, the third-round pick out of North Carolina should be the vertical option, while Adam Humphries could stick around due to his success with Fitzpatrick; Part of the reason for his signing was due to the connection the two shared in Tampa Bay.

The final two spots remain up for grabs between Cam Sims DeAndre Carter, AGG and Milne. Sims, who did not play on Saturday, might be considered safe. Carter offers value on special teams, but could Milne offer the same?

Carter is on a one-year deal. Milne is a on a cost affordable four-year contract. AGG offers value in his 6-4 frame and could be an option for the red zone offense.

Or, maybe after this game, Washington looks for a trade partner for AGG or Milne? That could make the decision easier. Teams are always looking for big-bodied targets or shifty slot options. We'd suggest that whichever brings in a high return could be on the move.

Another option? Cut Milne and hope he clears waivers, allowing him to remain on the practice squad for a season to learn.

WFT finished 25th passing in 2021. The point of emphasis all offseason was to extend the passing attack no matter who won the starting job.

Washington seems to have fixed its biggest offensive problem. In fact, with the emergence of AGG and Milne, it might be Rivera's toughest call come Tuesday's NFL cutdown deadline.

