Washington Beats Bucs - But Loses Chase Young

In the strictest sense of the word, this was a "rematch.''

And to the credit of the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers' return visit to the site of last year's NFL wild-card playoff game could've been no "match'' at all.

Instead, the WFT recorded a 29-19 win over Tampa Bay that was surprising in many ways - and disappointing in the biggest way of all.

Chase Young, arguably Washington's best player, found himself down Sunday on the turf at FedEx Field with what is believed to be a serious knee injury.

Yes, the Bucs' loss dumped them to 6-3, maybe if one squints reconfirming the idea that the WFT might be almost there. And yes, now that the WFT is out of free-fall, ending a losing streak and moving to 3-6, Washington's optimism still exists.

Except ... while Washington's hope might not be gone, Young probably is.

Washington's semi-feel-good stemming from last year's postseason loss, the culmination of coach Ron Rivera's leadership of a 2020 turnaround that resulted in an NFC East title?

The semi-feel-goods that could come from this win - the Buccaneers entered as 9.5-point favorites - could blossom from the two early tone-setting interceptions of Brady, from the sound work of QB Taylor Heinicke, from Terry McLaurin coming back from injury to perform well, from Antonio Gibson playing with his shin injury to score two TDs.

But the ups come with downs.

“There’s no guarantees in the league,” Brady said this week. “There are no easy games. You can't roll your helmet out there and think you’re going to win.”

To the WFT's credit, it heeded his words. The WFT didn't "roll out the helmets'' - they actually strapped it onto their heads and outplayed a better team.

Heinicke gets to be a sort of folk hero again, as he was in that playoff in what would be a 31-23 WFT loss.

Rivera gets to feel that maybe his guys finally listened as cautioned his team repeatedly about thinking last year meant they'd "arrived.''

“You got to work your way back up to there,” Rivera said this week. “That’s probably my biggest frustration: that in spite of the expectations, I just kind of had a feeling that we felt we were going to be able to pick up right up here, and that’s not how it works in this league.”

They didn't arrive last year. They didn't arrive on Sunday, either.

Because victory walked in the door. ... and Chase Young limped out.