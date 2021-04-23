WFT Top 10 All-Time Best NFL Draft Picks - Ranked

The Washington Football has a long and illustrious history as franchise. As such, they have had their fair share of draft picks. Some of those have panned out, like Hall of Fame-level "panned out,'' and others. . . not so much.

With the 2021 NFL Draft rapidly approaching and the new hope for the future that it brings, it seems pertinent to take a look back at some of the best draft picks in Washington's franchise history.

1. Sammy Baugh, 1937, Pick 6

Sammy Baugh was the quarterback who epitomized the "face of the franchise" term thrown around so much today. Baugh is not just a Hall of Famer, but he led Washington to their first NFL Championship, ranked as the best NFL player of his era and he was a punter. Yes, a punter. Baugh could do it all and he put this franchise on the map.

2. Darrell Green, 1983, Pick 28

Green reportedly ran a 4.09 40-yard dash at the Washington training camp in 1986. That speed, which he became known as the fastest man in the NFL for, is what allowed him to play 20 seasons at the cornerback position for Washington. Green was the real deal.

3. Russ Grimm, 1981, Pick 69

Grimm was a part of the vaunted offensive line on the 1980s, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and started in 114 games for Washington. The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler easily slides into the top of this list.

4. Art Monk, 1980, Pick 18

Monk was one of the best receivers of his time and still ranks as one of the best to ever play for Washington. Over the course of 14 seasons Monk tallied 940 catches for 12,721 yards. An incredible draft pick and an even better career lends to his place in the top half of this list.

5. Chris Hanburger, 1965, Pick 245

Despite being selected with the 245th pick of the NFL Draft, Hanburger went on to play for 14 seasons (something about that number and top Washington draft picks), made nine Pro Bowls, and is now in the Hall of Fame. Incredible value from a player drafted so late.

6. Sean Taylor, 2004, Pick 5

Taylor was the fifth overall pick of the draft and spent just two seasons with Washington until he was tragically murdered in 2007. Taylor was one of the brightest young stars coming up in the NFL. It is very likely he would have been on the greatest to ever represent Washington.

7. Charley Taylor, 1964, Pick 3

It is not surprising that a third overall pick of a draft made it into this list. However, Taylor was a special receiver despite being drafted to play the running back position. He easily slots in just behind Monk as the greatest receiver to ever play for Washington and the numbers prove it.

8. Ryan Kerrigan, 2011, Pick 16

Kerrigan makes this list because not only is he a special player that has now played for 10 seasons with Washington, but up until recently he was incredibly consistent. At one point Kerrigan started in 139 consecutive games and has become one of the most respected defenders in the game.

9. Mark Rypien, 1986, Pick 146

Rypien was a good quarterback for Washington and his pick was made even better considering the production the team got from the sixth-round pick. The quarterback played six seasons with the team but still goes down as one of the best quarterbacks to have been drafted by the franchise.

10. Dexter Manley, 1981, Pick 290

Manley played nine seasons with Washington and in that time became the franchise's all-time leader in sacks. Another mid-draft pick that turned out to be not just hugely productive, but one of the best to ever do it at their respective position.

