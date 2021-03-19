Washington Brings Home Another Panthers Ex

A former Washington Football Team player (for a short time) is coming home and to no surprise, he's been with the Carolina Panthers.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team keeps chipping away at depth, especially on their offensive line ... and the pipeline from Charlotte to Washington and Ashburn never seems to dry up.

The Washington Football Team has signed a deal with interior offensive lineman Tyler Larsen.

Larsen was with the organization for a few months in 2015 but was released at the final cutdown in Jay Gruden's second year as head coach with Scot McCloughan as general manager in his first season.

Larsen was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State but never played in a regular-season game.

READ MORE: After 11 Seasons in Washington, Sundberg is Gone

After his stint in Washington, he joined the Panthers and Ron Rivera in January of 2016.

Eventually, he made his NFL debut in November of that year and finished as the Panthers starting center.

The next year, Larsen appeared in 14 games with ten starts. In 2018 & 2019 - he appeared in all 16 games for Carolina with 13 games played in 2020, missing a few games for COVID protocols.

READ MORE: Danny Johnson Returns

The 6'4", 313-pound Larsen has played over 1,400 offensive snaps in his career, as well as 276 snaps on special teams.

Earlier this week, Washington signed David Sharpe back. He's a reserve offensive tackle who made two starts last year.

READ MORE: Washington 2 Signings: Offensive Depth

The WFT drafted Keith Ismael in the fifth round last year, a natural center, and released Ross Pierschbacher, an interior offensive lineman.

Larsen can play guard as well, which is important for a veteran backup. In 2018, Larsen played 294 snaps at right guard in Carolina.