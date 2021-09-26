Inactive players for Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills

One key player already ruled out, who else will miss Week 3?

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis didn't make the trip to Buffalo with his squad, and was officially ruled out for their Week 3 contest.

There was hope Ioannidis might be able to play after being limited in practice on Thursday. This came after missing practice Wednesday with a knee injury listed as the cause.

On Friday, however, Ioannidis missed practice once again and was officially ruled out by the WFT.

Running back Antonio Gibson was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but after being a full participant in both Thursday and Friday's practices, he was expected to be a full go ahead of Sunday afternoon.

On the Buffalo Bills side of things, a laundry list of names resulted in just two questionable statuses entering the weekend.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, and defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison all got veteran rest days during the week. Their status was never in question.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, safety Micah Hyde, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds all either missed a full day of practice or were limited during the week, but all were cleared ahead of the weekend.

Efe Obada, Buffalo defensive end, was listed with a calf injury all week, but was also a full participant in every practice.

The two Bills entering the day questionable were cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace.

When the inactives dropped ahead of the game we had confirmation cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, tight end Sammis Reyes, and Ioannidis were the players out for this weekend.

On Buffalo's side, both Jacksona and Wallace are active while running back Matt Breida, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, and defensive linemen Efe Obada, Boogie Basham, and Harrison Phillips are all out for Week 3.