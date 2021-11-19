Washington Football Team at Carolina GAMEDAY: Can Injured Secondary Cram Cam?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera's "reunion" matchup against quarterback Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers isn't the only major storyline coming into Sunday's game. Washington could be getting wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste back on the field this week.

"He looks good. It's one of those things, you're anxious, you're excited to see him out there," Rivera said about Samuel on Friday. "You know now it's a matter of time. It's getting comfortable again and getting his wind under him, too."

Samuel hasn't played in a game since Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. St-Juste was out with a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're both questionable for Sunday.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was declared out for this week's game on Friday. With the tight end depth chart getting thin, it would definitely help to have an additional go-to target like Samuel back in action.

"I promise you this, no matter what happens, if and when he's [Samuel's] out there, we will stick to that pitch count no matter what." Rivera said.

Coach makes a good point. He doesn't want to force Samuel's groin again. Washington can't afford to lose more players.

For WFT to defeat the Panthers , the defense will need to shut down Newton. The former MVP has only been in head coach Matt Rhule's system for two weeks. Washington must take advantage of this lack of experience and chemistry.

For the WFT offense to help lead its team to victory, it can't be only scoring only 10 or 13 points. It needs to continue converting on third downs and controlling the clock. For Washington to stay in the playoff discussion, it needs to get "some dubs", as defensive end Daron Payne said.

ODDS: Carolina -3.5. Total is 43.5

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 2-7 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: This Sunday's game will be the first time Rivera is the opposing head coach in Carolina.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive end Shaka Toney are out. Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, cornerback Kendall Fuller, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, corner Benjamin St-Juste and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi are questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson, corner Danny Johnson, receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Sammis Reyes and offensive guard Brandon Scherff will be active.

GAME TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "They have their system, there's no way [Newton] can learn all of their system in two weeks," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "So there's going to be the part that they pick and choose and decide to use ... we've prepared that way."