Three WFT Players on ESPN NFL Top-100

Chase Young and Brandon Scherff represented the Washington Football Team on this year's NFL Top-100, a rankings list compiled using input from players of the game.

There are other lists though, and a recent ESPN version of the Top-100 players had three WFT players on it.

It's important to note, ESPN's list is a projection of what's coming in 2021, while the NFL Network list is largely based on what's already happened.

Young and Scherff appear again as two of the Top-100 players for the upcoming season, but they're joined this time around by wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

ESPN's John Keim wrote the analysis paragraphs for each player.



"McLaurin's first two seasons have been marked by productivity amid quarterback upheaval," wrote Keim. "Despite playing with six starting QBs and getting little help around him on the outside, he caught 145 passes in those two years. McLaurin has developed into a terrific route runner and improved his release at the line. And he and Ryan Fitzpatrick have clicked this summer."

Six quarterbacks in two years. Now on to his seventh. Hopefully, this year's quarterback situation will be a bit more stable with the addition of Fitzpatrick.

Hard to believe a quarterback with the 'Jekyl and Hyde' style 'Fitzmagic' and 'Fitztragic' nicknames could be more stabilizing, but here we are.

In his first year on the ESPN list, McLaurin comes in No. 73 overall, just behind fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys who came in at No. 71.

Ranked 61st overall on the NFL Network's Top-100 list, Young jumps to 31 according to ESPN's panel of experts. A ranking Washington fans would love to see come to life when the players rank each other again next off-season.

Scherff, who many speculate is playing his last season for the WFT, ranked No. 70 for ESPN while coming in 98th on the NFL Network survey.

In just over one week's time, the Washington Football Team will put those rankings to the test against quarterback Justin Herbert (ESPN No. 38), and his Los Angeles Chargers.