Chase Young Injury: 'Next Man Up' Time In Washington

It should be all fun and celebrations in and around the Washington Football Team franchise. Instead, on 'Victory Monday', WFT head coach Ron Rivera had to deliver some of the worst news of the year, following his team's best win of the season.



"It's been confirmed this morning that Chase (Young) did injure his leg," Rivera told media concerning the injury to his star sophomore. "And that will pretty much end his season this year."

So Chase Young is lost for the season, and with Montez Sweat already out for at least a month, the star-studded defensive front that was just starting to get warmed up has suffered two serious setbacks in as many weeks.

But the games will keep coming, and the cliche of 'next man up' will be spoken a lot over the days leading up to the Week 11 contest against the Carolina Panthers. But who are those next men?

"Casey Toohill will get an opportunity with James Smith-Williams as well," Rivera said. "We're gonna rely on some young guys to step up ... Bunmi Rotimi will get an opportunity ... Shaka Toney will get an opportunity to play a little bit more. And then we have a couple of guys on the practice squad that we're going to take a look at as we go through the week."

Smith-Williams started in place of Sweat, and played on 79 percent of the defense's snaps in their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Toohill played mostly after Young's injury and saw 29 snaps total, good for 60 percent of available plays.

Combined, the duo tallied five tackles.

Toohill is in his second season in the NFL and was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. He's played in all nine games this season and has 11 total tackles thus far, and one sack.

Smith-Williams was also a seventh-round pick in 2020, chosen by Washington.

In his second season, the defensive end has appeared in 23 games with Week 10 being his first career start. He's collected 22 total tackles in those games, and has 1.5 career sacks with one in 2021.

"The one thing you've seen from him has been consistency," Rivera said of Smith-Williams. "And it's been a lot of fun to watch him get better and better at things. Same thing with Casey (Toohill) ... It's been good to watch guys grow and develop."

Rotimi has been active for two games this season, Toney for three, and neither has recorded a stat.

David Bada and William Bradley-King are currently on the practice squad for the Washington Football Team who figure to battle for a role on the active roster in Week 11.

If Washington looks to the free-agent pool for potential fill-ins, veteran edge defender Olivier Vernon would be an interesting name to keep an eye on.