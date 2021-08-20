How To Watch: Washington Football Team vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Here's what to watch for when the Washington Football Team takes the field Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After coming home with a tough loss against the Patriots last week, the Washington Football Team is hoping to improve against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday's in the second preseason game.

Washington will get its first look at Cincinnati's three-headed monster in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The tough WFT secondary could be challenged there.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up 118 rushing yards against the Bengals last week. Washington’s run defense will need to step up if they want any chance of success, especially after giving up the most rushing yards in the league (179) in the exhibition against the Patriots.

Washington’s offense and defense won’t look much different than last week, except that Kyle Allen and Montez Sweat will be on the field. Allen was out for some time after re-tweaking his ankle and Sweat had an illness.

A couple noteworthy players out for the game are Joe Burrow and Sammis Reyes. The Cincy franchise quarterback is still recovering from his ACL and MCL tear last season against Washington ... and the newcomer tight end Reyes fan is in concussion protocol.

Here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s game:

When: Friday, August 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Fed Ex Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington

Radio: WTEM 980 AM/WMAL 105.9 FM/ESPN 630 AM

Stream: NFL Network

Names to watch - RB Jaret Patterson and OL Sam Cosmi: The Bengals will make sure to keep an eye on the undrafted rookie runner Patterson and the second-round pick Cosmi, after both had stellar performances against the Patriots. Patterson, the Maryland native, led Washington in receiving and rushing yards last week, while the former Longhorns star Cosmi, playing right tackle, was ranked as the third-best rookie offensive lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Those two rookies are off to a good start, and they hope is, they're only getting better.

