WFT Climbs in Latest Weekly SI Power Rankings

Following Their Upset of The Previously Undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, The Washington Football Team Made a Significant Climb In This Week's Edition Of Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 NFL season to date, the Washington Football Team has earned some much-deserved recognition following their 23-17 takedown of the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, moving up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21 in this week's Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings.

Not only was the team's third straight win a satisfying one, but it also pulled Washington into a tie with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East Division. Of course, the Giants have already swept the season series against Washington, and hold the tiebreaker.

The fact remains, however, that Washington is in striking distance of making their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

Said Sports Illustrated of Washington:

It’s weird to describe this franchise as anything but callous and unlikable, however, when you bring in people like Ron Rivera and turn the offense over to Alex Smith, it’s hard not to crack a smile during this run. All of a sudden their Seattle matchup in a few weeks takes on a heightened significance.

The Football Team will have ample opportunity to make up their remaining ground against the Giants as well, with each of the final four games remaining on their schedule being very winnable.

Their playoff push will start this weekend with a road test against the San Francisco 49ers (late afternoon Sunday at Glendale, Arizona), followed by two home matchups with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, before wrapping up the regular season with a road trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. ... and a chance to continue the climb.