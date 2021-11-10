‘No Shortcut’: Washington Coach Jennifer King

You probably know about Washington Football Team assistant running back coach Jennifer King.

She's been interviewed, profiled and talked about as a trailblazing woman coach in the NFL.

"It's definitely been a side effect," coach King told me when I asked about her being labeled as a trailblazer for women in the male-dominated field of NFL coaching. "It wasn't something that I set out to do or that I thought about. It just kind of came with the territory, but it's something that I think we all take very seriously because that representation matters. It's important for us to do a good job for the ones coming behind us."

The coach recently teamed up with USAA, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, and two military veterans from the Center for Women Veterans, Yencris Baez and Jennifer Thomas, for a video message for Veteran's Day titled, "Women of First".

In the video, each woman talks about their experiences, not just as professionals, but as women in traditionally male-dominated professions.

Women in the military isn't as new an idea as women being NFL coaches. But it wasn't too long ago the same sense of curiosity surrounded women like Baez and Thomas for donning the colors they did, like King and Locust experience now.

Intentional or not, King and Locust are taking the first steps many women will look to follow.

How did coach King get to become a modern example of progress and opportunity? By adopting a time-tested and proven method for getting where she wanted to go: Hard work and focus. The same message she delivers to her players.

"There's no shortcut to it," King says about conveying her mentality to the players she coaches. "At the NFL level everyone is so good, so everyone is doing the work. How can you gain that little bit of advantage? That may be the difference in being successful or not...The margin of error is super small in each and every game. I think it's important to share that message with our guys...and I think they've done a great job in receiving that."

In a relatively short period of time in the league, King has worked with some very talented backs.

Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers in her first two years in the NFL. Then Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic last year and this. A pretty strong stable of players to have coached and evaluated, so I asked her if there has been a trend in the three that stood out as being a necessary ingredient to being an effective professional running back.

"It's the work ethic," said King. "You have to understand each and every play, each and every protection, to be really good...That's the most important thing that we continue to stress each and every day with our guys now is just, knowing our assignments and trusting that process."

King may have started an underdog story, but she's now transitioned into helping those same underdogs reach their full potential. Starting with undrafted Washington Football Team running back, Jaret Patterson.

"JP's been great for our room," said King. "His story is obviously special, him getting to play for his hometown team, but he continues to work each and every day...He's not just a story, he's a great player, he's putting in great work, and I'm excited to see what he'll do for us in the future."

Coach and player, both great stories, but much more than that. They're grinders, earning every chance and making the best of them while they can.

The kind of fighting spirit worth celebrating this, and every, Veteran's Day.

Catch my full interview with Washington Football Team assistant running back coach, Jennifer King, on Wednesday's episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast.