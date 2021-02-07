Washington Coach 'Name To Watch' In Coordinator Search

Washington's Harris apparently made a big impression in this cycle and at age 38, seems on a fast track.

The Green Bay Packers assembled a diverse group of candidates to replace Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator and while Washington Football Team secondary coach Chris Harris didn't get gig, he is being mentioned as a "name to watch'' in the future cycle.

Joe Barry has been named the Packers defensive coordinator, as he leaves the Los Angeles Chargers (where he was the linebackers coach and passing-game coordinator) to join the staff of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur.

But Washington's Harris apparently made a big impression here and at age 38, seems on a fast track.

A year ago, before coming to WFT, Harris, who played in the NFL as a safety for eight years, was an assistant secondary coach with the aforementioned Chargers.

Harris played for Chicago when he picked off Peyton Manning in the 2006 Super Bowl. With Carolina in 2007, he forced eight fumbles. He later returned to Chicago in 2010 and he was a second-team NFL All-Pro. Harris got his start in coaching with the Bears in 2013 ... and last year came the big step as a member of head coach Ron Rivera's team in D.C.

Washington has some issues that took time to get settled in the secondary but Harris' bunch nevertheless produced in a big way to contribute to WFT's stellar defense.

And now? Harris doesn't get the gig to move. That will surely happen later. For now? Washington, it seems, gets the benefit of keeping a "name to watch'' around for another year.

