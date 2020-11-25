Rivera Analyzes WFT at Cowboys on Thanksgiving

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team punked the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 in Week 7 of the NFL season at FedExField.

It's not going to be that easy on Thanksgiving Day. No chance. The Cowboys are coming off a huge win at Minnesota and their emotions are elevated because of the very tough situation they are dealing with.

After beating the Bengals on Sunday, how does Washington come in ready to play on a a short week with a three-hour flight and the emotions of being on a huge stage?

The annual 4:30 p.m. ET slot on Thanksgiving has drawn over 30 million viewers and that can sometimes lead to players being too hyped or perhaps overwhelmed by the spotlight.

READ MORE: Updated Injury Report - Good news & Still a PK Situation

The WFT has had a consistent problem handling prosperity over the years. Winning streaks are hard to come by because just when you think they're turning the corner, reality smacks you right in the face.

If they score on the first drive (the only team in the NFL not to do so) that will go a long way to settling them down and if it's a touchdown, especially if you methodically march it down the field with good execution, that could put pressure on the Cowboys to play tight.

That should be the No. 1 key for Washington this week: Scoring first and not putting the game or first drive on the leg of Dustin Hopkins. He's hurting still, physically and mentally, after missing another chip-shot field goal on Sunday.

READ MORE: The Cowboys Cheerleaders From Inside their Bubble to TV

Now the latest "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast with Ron Rivera breaking down his team.

In our daily Google News updates, we focus on the challenges of playing on Thanksgiving, a short week and later in the season.

And some injury updates early in the week for Washington.

For more on the Cowboys - make sure you check out Fish and the crew right here!

Also, please listen to Landon McCool and Marcus Mosher on the "Locked on Cowboys" podcast as well.