Who Is To Blame For Washington's 1-2 Start?

WFT coach Ron Rivera says responsibility to fix things is on everyone

The Washington Football Team is one yard from an 0-3 start.

Perhaps even less. No matter how close, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence's offsides penalty is the reason the WFT has one win. That one-yard movement into the neutral zone, whether he was actually early or not, is the difference between winless and 1-2.

Not a good place to be if you're an NFL franchise with playoff aspirations.

READ MORE: Did WFT Have Their Play of the Year in Week 3?

Washington coach Ron Rivera had a strong message for his players not do their jobs.

"The thing that I'm struggling with more so than anything else is just we have to play schemes the way they're designed," Rivera said about his team. "They're set up a specific way, and there's an accountability to it. You have to do your job, and you have to be mature enough to handle that situation and circumstances."

Speaking to the media after the loss Sunday, Rivera made a comment which hinted at the coaching staff entertaining a change in the way they're teaching their schemes, if nothing else.

After Monday's comments, that seems less likely.

It now appears possible the coaching staff will go back to work teaching the same tactics, the same ways, waiting for the players to catch up.

Awaiting them this next weekend is a relatively easier matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off their first win of the year against the New York Giants. The Falcons are considered near or at the bottom of the NFC South.

An effective leader knows how to spread responsibility and accountability. Rivera is widely considered an effective leader, and isn't letting the coaching staff, or himself, off the hook.

"Us as coaches, too, you know, we got to help out," he said. "We've got to make sure we're putting them in a position to have success. We all make mistakes. ... I made a couple of decisions yesterday and both of them backfired on us. ... So those are on me."

READ MORE: WFT Comes Up Short in 'Measuring Stick' Game

Some fans are already calling for coordinators and coaches to be replaced. One way to quiet the critics is to win. The WFT needs a few more yards to go its way.