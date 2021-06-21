Washington Football Team Contracts: The Best and The Worst

On the value of Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. ... and on fellow defensive back Landon Collins falling on the other end of the Washington spectrum.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera noted the other day that as his franchise attempts to re-sign its defensive line stars over the coming years, it is helpful that the WFT does not at the present time have to pay a franchise QB.

Indeed, finding "cheap labor'' somewhere on the roster is a way to be able to afford the pricy talent. Pro Football Focus' recent look at some of the best and worst veteran contracts for each NFL team demonstrates WFT's mixed bag.

PFF omits rookie contracts here, and is left praising the value of Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. ... and expressing the idea that fellow defensive back Landon Collins falls on the other end of the Washington spectrum.

Collins in 2019 came to the WFT as a free agent and signed a then-record six-year, $84 million contract for a safety. The injury last year impacts the view of his value. The fact that his salary makes it unwise to cut him - which the WFT might otherwise do - creates a negative impression as well.

Writes PFF: "Collins’ enormous extension signed in 2019 didn’t have a high probability of aging well in Washington, as his 78.4 coverage grade from 2017-18 ranked 35th among all safeties with at least 100 coverage snaps over the span. He’s a solid box defender who isn’t a liability in coverage by any means, but that’s not the type of safety you pay top-of-market money to.''

Worth nothing: Washington SI has often broached the idea of Collins moving to linebacker. ... and Collins has issued his response to the concept. (See below.)

Meanwhile, there is Fuller, once a third-round pick of Washington in 2016 who boomeranged back here last offseason, Washington having re-signed him to a four-year, $40 million deal.

PFF on Fuller: "Fuller was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as a part of the package that brought Alex Smith to Washington, but the Football Team was wise to bring Fuller right back into the fold following his 2019 season. He is a man of many hats, and his versatility is a big component of his value. ... Upon returning to Washington, he’s assumed a role as an outside corner and performed admirably in his first season in a full-time capacity. Fuller’s 72.9 grade at wide corner ranked 25th among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps on the outside. His 0.8 yards per coverage snap allowed ranked 12th, and his 7.1% interception rate per attempt into his coverage tied for fifth.

All of these judgments, of course, can change once the Football Team hits the field, at which time both Fuller and Collins will get the opportunity to demonstrate value.

