Washington Football Team Has 'Conversion' Issues vs. Green Bay

While the Washington Football Team lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, the burgundy and gold was arguably the better football team on Sunday. The issue was it couldn't convert on any of its success and get points on the board.

While Washington had more total yards on offense and rushing yards than Green Bay, it was 0-4 in the red zone. Critics and fans may argue that despite the loss, quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked good and promising, throwing for 268 yards and showing off his speed with a team-high 95 rushing yards.

That doesn't matter.

On three consecutive second-half drives, the former Old Dominion quarterback was short of the end zone. Heinicke couldn't score on a run from the 1-yard line, he couldn't convert a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for a touchdown from the three-yard line and he threw an interception in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, hitting the last nail in the coffin for Washington.

Heinicke isn't the only one who struggled to convert, it was a theme for the entire football team.

While Washington's defensive line looked a lot more promising sacking quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times, the defense still gave up three touchdowns with ease. New Washington kicker Chris Blewitt also left points on the board, missing his first-ever field goal attempt in the NFL.

"It's so frustrating... losing teams find ways to lose games," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said after the game.

This is a win-or-lose league and this team week in and week out finds itself not being able to take the next step and convert. If Washington can't take advantage of the opportunities it creates to score, the team will find itself without many wins this season.