    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington Football Team Has 'Conversion' Issues vs. Green Bay

    Washington struggled mightily to convert on its success against the Packers, and is why it struggles to stay in games.
    Author:

    While the Washington Football Team lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, the burgundy and gold was arguably the better football team on Sunday. The issue was it couldn't convert on any of its success and get points on the board.

    While Washington had more total yards on offense and rushing yards than Green Bay, it was 0-4 in the red zone. Critics and fans may argue that despite the loss, quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked good and promising, throwing for 268 yards and showing off his speed with a team-high 95 rushing yards. 

    That doesn't matter. 

    On three consecutive second-half drives, the former Old Dominion quarterback was short of the end zone. Heinicke couldn't score on a run from the 1-yard line, he couldn't convert a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for a touchdown from the three-yard line and he threw an interception in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, hitting the last nail in the coffin for Washington.

    Recommended Articles

    Taylor Heinicke
    Play

    Washington Football Team Has 'Conversion' Issues vs. Green Bay

    Washington struggled mightily to convert on its success against the Packers, and is why it struggles to stay in games.

    51 seconds ago
    aaron gb wash 2
    Play

    Is Washington Close To Turning Corner?

    Washington defensive line had its moments in 24-10 loss at Green Bay

    16 hours ago
    Chase Young
    Play

    Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10: Top 10 Observations

    Some good, more bad, from another WFT Loss in Week 7

    18 hours ago

    Heinicke isn't the only one who struggled to convert, it was a theme for the entire football team. 

    While Washington's defensive line looked a lot more promising sacking quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times, the defense still gave up three touchdowns with ease. New Washington kicker Chris Blewitt also left points on the board, missing his first-ever field goal attempt in the NFL.

    "It's so frustrating... losing teams find ways to lose games," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said after the game.

    This is a win-or-lose league and this team week in and week out finds itself not being able to take the next step and convert. If Washington can't take advantage of the opportunities it creates to score, the team will find itself without many wins this season.

    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    Washington Football Team Has 'Conversion' Issues vs. Green Bay

    51 seconds ago
    aaron gb wash 2
    News

    Is Washington Close To Turning Corner?

    16 hours ago
    Chase Young
    News

    Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10: Top 10 Observations

    18 hours ago
    hein gb
    News

    ‘Mr. Perfect’: Washington Can't Match Aaron Rodgers in Loss at Packers

    18 hours ago
    hein gb
    News

    WATCH: Washington Scores at Packers

    21 hours ago
    Antonio Gibson
    News

    Gibson & Jackson Status? WFT vs. Packers Inactives

    22 hours ago
    Ryan Fitzpatrick
    News

    Fitz on Crutches; When Will Washington QB Return?

    22 hours ago
    gibson 24
    News

    Will Washington RB Gibson Play at Packers?

    Oct 24, 2021