Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington BREAKING: Taylor Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

    Locked On Washington Football Team: COVID rocking WFT
    Author:

    With eight people on the Washington Football Team roster heading to the COVID-19 list Wednesday, it's safe to say that there is an outbreak on our hands. … and now on Friday morning, more negative movement as starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been added to the list.

    Some of the 22 who people have been placed on the WFT COVID list:

    • 93 Jonathan Allen DT
    • 8 Kyle Allen QB
    • 56 William Bradley-King DE
    • 46 Milo Eifler OLB
    • 48 Darrick Forrest SS
    • 29 Kendall Fuller CB
    • 88 Temarrick Hemingway TE
    • 47 Khaleke Hudson MLB
    • 98 Matt Ioannidis DT
    • 78 Cornelius Lucas T
    • 51 David Mayo OLB
    • 80 Sammis Reyes TE
    • 97 Tim Settle DT
    • 11 Cam Sims WR
    • 96 James Smith-Williams DE
    • 90 Montez Sweat DE
    • 95 Casey Toohill DE

    The COVID list is fluid as people can come on and off the list each day, making this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles extremely difficult to game-plan for … and that is especially true if Garrett Gilbert is called upon to play QB, as the former Dallas Cowboys journeyman has just been signed by the WFT.

    The new WFT WB room? It’s Washington Kyle Shurmur, Garrett Gilbert and another new signee, Jordan Ta'amu.

    There is no telling who could be available and play and it can change each day leading up to the game.

    Recommended Articles

    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    Play

    Washington BREAKING: Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

    Locked On Washington Football Team: COVID rocking WFT

    6 minutes ago
    WFT
    Play

    Does Washington's COVID-19 Outbreak Threaten Player Safety?

    With starters on the bench, backups and new players are ramping up to step in, but at what risk?

    19 hours ago
    Ron Rivera
    Play

    Three More WFT Players Added To COVID List

    Now 21 total players have landed on Washington's COVID list

    20 hours ago

    "Nobody expected this [Omicron] variant," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Because it's spreading so quickly around the league right now, that almost feels like a matter of time. I don't think anybody expected it to be like this."

    Even though the volume of the COVID list was unexpected, the WFT will have to roll with the punches.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss how COVID continues to rock the WFT.

    Chris and David also talk about team owner Dan Snyder back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Then, 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider joins the pair after Sam Huff's memorial and visiting the grave of former Washington owner and broadcaster Jack Kent Cooke.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

    6 minutes ago
    WFT
    News

    Does Washington's COVID-19 Outbreak Threaten Player Safety?

    19 hours ago
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Three More WFT Players Added To COVID List

    20 hours ago
    AF04B364-53BE-418F-9561-7AAFEE41CDBB
    News

    Washington Mourns the Death of All-Time O-Lineman

    22 hours ago
    WFT - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Washington, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17345582_168388359_lowres
    News

    QB Taylor Heinicke Practicing? Full WFT Practice Report

    Dec 15, 2021
    Kyle Allen injured 2 © Geoff Burke 2020 Nov 8
    News

    BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB in Response to COVID

    Dec 15, 2021
    Jonathan Allen
    News

    LISTEN: Without Allen, Ioannidis, Where Does Washington Turn for Pass Rush?

    Dec 15, 2021