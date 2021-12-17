Washington BREAKING: Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

With eight people on the Washington Football Team roster heading to the COVID-19 list Wednesday, it's safe to say that there is an outbreak on our hands. … and now on Friday morning, more negative movement as starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been added to the list.

Some of the 22 who people have been placed on the WFT COVID list:

93 Jonathan Allen DT

8 Kyle Allen QB

56 William Bradley-King DE

46 Milo Eifler OLB

48 Darrick Forrest SS

29 Kendall Fuller CB

88 Temarrick Hemingway TE

47 Khaleke Hudson MLB

98 Matt Ioannidis DT

78 Cornelius Lucas T

51 David Mayo OLB

80 Sammis Reyes TE

97 Tim Settle DT

11 Cam Sims WR

96 James Smith-Williams DE

90 Montez Sweat DE

95 Casey Toohill DE

The COVID list is fluid as people can come on and off the list each day, making this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles extremely difficult to game-plan for … and that is especially true if Garrett Gilbert is called upon to play QB, as the former Dallas Cowboys journeyman has just been signed by the WFT.

The new WFT WB room? It’s Washington Kyle Shurmur, Garrett Gilbert and another new signee, Jordan Ta'amu.

There is no telling who could be available and play and it can change each day leading up to the game.

"Nobody expected this [Omicron] variant," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Because it's spreading so quickly around the league right now, that almost feels like a matter of time. I don't think anybody expected it to be like this."

Even though the volume of the COVID list was unexpected, the WFT will have to roll with the punches.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss how COVID continues to rock the WFT.

Chris and David also talk about team owner Dan Snyder back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Then, 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider joins the pair after Sam Huff's memorial and visiting the grave of former Washington owner and broadcaster Jack Kent Cooke.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.