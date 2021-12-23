Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Gets Worrisome DNP at Practice

    Gibson will be a critical factor for the WFT offense, even with QB Taylor Heinicke now coming off of the COVID list.
    Author:

    Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson deserves all sorts of credit for having battled through a variety of injuries throughout the 2021 season. That shin problem is still pretty nasty. And now a toe problem is enough to keep him our of the Thursday practice as the WFT is heading into a Week 16 matchup at Dallas on Sunday.

    Gibson, the team’s leading rusher and a foundational player for a WFT club that due to injury and illness has spent most of the season being short on its planned weaponry, is the topper on a practice report that does not bode well for the 6-8 WFT against the 10-4 Cowboys.

    Also earning a DNP: safety Landon Collins (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (ankle) and defensive lineman. Daniel Wise (knee) Listed as limited is wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

    Gibson fought through his issues to contribute in what became a Tuesday night 27-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first half of that game, game, Gibson was forced into the blue medical tent for long enough portion of time to raise concerns.

    Recommended Articles

    29FC1B6D-E28B-4516-ABE6-CA303128BC54
    Play

    Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Worrisome?

    Gibson will be a critical factor for the WFT offense, even with QB Taylor Heinicke now coming off of the COVID list.

    30 seconds ago
    17A99CFB-E1AF-429F-8CAA-448227CE8392
    Play

    Heinicke Returns, Washington Cuts QB

    Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17357045_168388359_lowres
    Play

    WFT GAMEDAY: Last Stand For Playoffs vs. Cowboys?

    Washington can throw a wrench in the Cowboys’ hopes to capture the NFC’s top playoff seed.

    2 hours ago

    He was originally listed as "questionable'' to return to the game with a toe injury. But as has become his custom, he found a way to get back on the field near the end of the first half ... and in the end, the second-year running back finished the game with 65 total yards and a touchdown.

    Gibson will be a critical factor for the WFT offense, even with QB Taylor Heinicke now coming off of the COVID list. Maybe the fact that the 23-year-old running back has habitually found a way to ease his way through the week's workouts before making major impacts on Sunday is something that will unfold again ... though it would be a mistake to take Gibson's efforts and contributions for granted.

    Washington will face off against the Cowboys in primetime on Sunday night in an 8:20 p.m. ET start.

    29FC1B6D-E28B-4516-ABE6-CA303128BC54
    News

    Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Worrisome?

    30 seconds ago
    17A99CFB-E1AF-429F-8CAA-448227CE8392
    News

    Heinicke Returns, Washington Cuts QB

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17357045_168388359_lowres
    News

    WFT GAMEDAY: Last Stand For Playoffs vs. Cowboys?

    2 hours ago
    taylor kneel dal was
    News

    BREAKING: Heinicke Off COVID, Will Practice Today

    5 hours ago
    2B6F8BE7-0052-413A-B236-2F37023A072E
    News

    ‘Embarrassed!’: ‘We Got Our Ass Kicked,’ Says Washington’s Jonathan Allen

    6 hours ago
    B1DF3A91-FEB2-4D97-9FB5-DB4432DDE33A
    News

    Washington Roster Moves Include Cole Holcomb - To Miss Cowboys Game?

    10 hours ago
    Brandon Scherff
    News

    Washington Football Team Lands Two Players in Pro Bowl

    17 hours ago
    E202C00D-938D-4641-82A3-94435644C5D4
    News

    Despite Washington's Defensive Struggles, is DE Montez Sweat Back?

    18 hours ago