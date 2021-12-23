Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Worrisome?

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson deserves all sorts of credit for having battled through a variety of injuries throughout the 2021 season. That shin problem is still pretty nasty. And now a toe problem is enough to keep him our of the Thursday practice as the WFT is heading into a Week 16 matchup at Dallas on Sunday.

Gibson, the team’s leading rusher and a foundational player for a WFT club that due to injury and illness has spent most of the season being short on its planned weaponry, is the topper on a practice report that does not bode well for the 6-8 WFT against the 10-4 Cowboys.

Also earning a DNP: safety Landon Collins (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (ankle) and defensive lineman. Daniel Wise (knee) Listed as limited is wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

Gibson fought through his issues to contribute in what became a Tuesday night 27-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first half of that game, game, Gibson was forced into the blue medical tent for long enough portion of time to raise concerns.

He was originally listed as "questionable'' to return to the game with a toe injury. But as has become his custom, he found a way to get back on the field near the end of the first half ... and in the end, the second-year running back finished the game with 65 total yards and a touchdown.

Gibson will be a critical factor for the WFT offense, even with QB Taylor Heinicke now coming off of the COVID list. Maybe the fact that the 23-year-old running back has habitually found a way to ease his way through the week's workouts before making major impacts on Sunday is something that will unfold again ... though it would be a mistake to take Gibson's efforts and contributions for granted.

Washington will face off against the Cowboys in primetime on Sunday night in an 8:20 p.m. ET start.