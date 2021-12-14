Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Missing You: Why Hasn't WFT Gotten More From Curtis Samuel?

    On the field, but not very active, since returning in Week 12
    When Curtis Samuel was signed by the Washington Football Team, he was supposed to join forces with Terry McLaurin and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in an upgraded offense intended to complement a dominant defense. 

    To say things haven't gone as planned would be a gross understatement. 

    For Samuel specifically, a groin injury suffered in June led to his being absent from the preseason and the first three games of the regular season. 

    Then, when he did hit the field, it was limited, and an aggravation of the injury in Week 5 kept Samuel out until his most recent return, in Week 12. 

    Since then, Samuel has been targeted just four times in three games, has two catches, and a total of eight yards in the passing game. 

    Combined with his rushing stats, Samuel has contributed just 11 yards of offense in his three games back on the field. 

    What's the issue?

    "I think it came down to play-calling and personnel call more so than anything else," head coach Ron Rivera on Monday, from off a 27-20 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys. "He's the guy that we gotta get the ball in his hand and get him rolling. We'll work on that."

    Snaps certainly play a part in getting Samuel folded into the offense and increasing his usage. 

    Against Seattle, in his first game back for the second time, Samuel played just 20 offensive snaps. The next week, he played on 20 again, although it was a bigger portion of plays, appearing on 30 percent of offensive snaps. 

    This past week, against the Cowboys, Samuel was in on just 14 snaps, down to 21 percent. 

    "The guy is a dynamic player and believe me when he gets rolling, gets the ball in his hands, he can be very explosive for us," Rivera said. 

    A limited snap count was expected, and perhaps the team is being extra careful not to ramp up his usage too fast. 

    But the season is on the line in Week 15, in a very real way. 

    And if Samuel's explosive ability is ever going to be put on display, it would be a good idea to show it this week, against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

