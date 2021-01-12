Washington Cuts Draft Pick, Signs 13 'Futures'

The Washington Football Team need linebacking help yet on Monday they cut one of their young former draft picks.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's season is over but the moves are just beginning.

There will be a lot of speculation on the quarterback position and if they will add an explosive receiver like Allen Robinson. Will they draft a linebacker to be Ron Rivera's WFT version Luke Keuchly? What "big names'' might come aboard?

But for the moment ... not-so-big names in the news.

They have plenty of needs and Shaun Dion Hamilton, a linebacker the previous administration, had high hopes for, is now officially not in the mix moving forward at the linebacker group.

Hamilton was a sixth-round pick out of Alabama. He seemed to flash at times in pass coverage but seemed to be out of the mix with coaches Rivera, Jack Del Rio and Steve Russ.

The other roster moves are of the "futures'' variety.

The team retained David Bada, who spent the entire year on the practice squad as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program. Speedy-but-raw receiver Jeff Badet (4.27/40) will get another chance as will Tony Brown.

Running back Javon Leake, who can also help on kickoff returns - an area of some WFT frustration - was retained. Kaare Vedvik was also retained and can serve as a backup kicker and punter. Washington also kept a couple of tight ends with Jeremy Sprinkle on an expiring contract.

Clearly, these are smaller moves and these players might not even make the initial 53-man roster, but players develop with more coaching and seasoning inside an NFL building.

Washington will continuously evaluate their roster and some of these players might not even make it through OTA's and the first part of training camp, especially once free agents and the 2021 draft class is added. But the end of the season marks the start of player acquisition and evaluation. This is that start.