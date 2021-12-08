Can Washington Football Team Win NFC East?

The Washington Football Team wants to beat the Dallas Cowboys. This, we can be sure of.

And on a lot of levels, it 'feels' like WFT needs to win.

For starters, Washington is at home for this first matchup of division rivals. So a loss here means the next one is in Dallas, and becomes significantly harder when coupled with late-season implications.

With bad news coming on Wednesday in a pair of WFT roster moves, it may feel like the table is starting to stack against the team.

The fact of the matter, however, is that Washington will be in control of its own destiny with or without a win in Week 14.

Even at 6-7, if every other team in the NFC realistically in competition for playoff positioning wins, Washington would still be slotted in the seventh seed.

Not where a team would want to be, sure, but get in the tournament, and anything can happen.

That's the downside to what might happen this weekend, but there's an upside, as well.

Of course, that starts with a WFT win over the Cowboys on Sunday, and some help keeping teams outside the race, right there.

Washington can't move up to the fifth seed from sixth where the team currently sits. But it can come within a game of that spot, currently held by the Los Angeles Rams.

More importantly, a win on Sunday brings Washington to within a game of the NFC East lead, with another matchup against the Cowboys, in Week 16.

The best part is, this is just the beginning.

After this week's stack of games are complete, the regular season will officially have four weeks remaining.

The sprint to the finish line is about to commence.