How to Watch WFT vs. Cowboys: Fighting Injuries And McCarthy's Guarantee

The Washington Football Team will begin its journey through the NFC East starting Sunday against its long-time foe, the Dallas Cowboys. With a five-game win streak on the line for Washington, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has something else in mind.

"We're going to win this game [against Washington]," McCarthy said. "I'm confident in that."

Not so fast, coach.

Washington may be getting starting safety Landon Collins , No. 2 running back J.D. McKissic, and backup center Tyler Larsen all back this week. Those additions will help to off-set the absence of absent stars Logan Thomas (out for the season) and Montez Sweat (on COVID list).

The WFT run game is also beginning to find a strong identity. Running back Antonio Gibson currently has the sixth-most rushing yards (800) in the NFL. Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, Washington's offense has been in full control of time of possession.

The defense has helped maintain a balance for the nation's capitol. It's been forcing three-and-outs and limiting opponents' points, holding the last five opponents to 21 points or less.

Unlike McCarthy, defensive end Jonathan Allen only guarantees two things in life.

"The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes," Allen said.

Washington hasn't won five in a row since 2012, when that team went on to win seven straight to end the regular season.

When: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: FOX

Odds: Cowboys -4.5/ Total 48.

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: Fubo TV

Name to watch - QB Taylor Heinicke: The fan favorite in Washington is starting against the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career. The question is if "America's Team" can contain the tricks Heinicke has up his sleeve.

"It's been a wild ride," Heinicke said as he reflected on his one-year anniversary joining the WFT. "Just trying to keep it going."