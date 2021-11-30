Washington in Position to Catch Dallas Cowboys

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Washington Football Team Closing on Dallas Cowboys

    Washington Football tied for last wild card spot, still in hunt for NFC East title
    The Washington Football Team continued to close on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East by slipping by the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 Monday night at FedExField.

    Washington survived a late Seattle rally to improve to 5-6 after its third victory in row, all coming since the bye. Ron Rivera-coached teams have traditionally played better after an off week, including last season’s run to the NFC East title.

    WFT is currently tied with Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints for the last wild card berth in the NFC before factoring in tiebreakers. The NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers are 5-7.

    The Cowboys (7-4) continue to lead the NFC East despite three losses in their last four games. Dallas’ slide is tempered by the other three East teams sporting losing records, but the division race is hardly over.

    The Cowboys are at New Orleans on Thursday.

    Just two weeks ago, Dallas held a four-game lead on Washington. That edge has been cut in half.

    Washington still has much that it can control within the division. After facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, WFT finishes the regular season with five consecutive games against NFC East foes.

    That’s an excellent chance to make up ground in Washington’s quest to defend the division crown and return to the postseason.

    Included in the closing stretch is two matchups with Dallas. Washington plays host to the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and travels to AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26.

    There are also two games against the Eagles – on the road Dec. 19 and home Jan. 2. WFT’s regular season ends at the Giants on Jan. 9.

