WFT Coach Ron Rivera: 'We Need Y'all'

It'll come as no surprise to most, but the Washington Football Team is the underdog this week in a home contest against the NFC East Division-leading Dallas Cowboys.

And that's the good news.

Washington hasn't been favored in a single game during its four-game winning streak, so being a five-point underdog as the lines open for Week 14 shouldn't phase anyone.

WFT head coach Ron Rivera knows there's one piece to the puzzle he can't control but would love to see in FedEx Field this Sunday afternoon.

"We need y'all," Rivera said to the fan base in his postgame press conference after his team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "We really do. Look at where our opportunities are. We are playing the divisional leader twice, this is the first one, we need everybody all hands on deck."

If Rivera and the organization got their way, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would be leading his team into a sea of burgundy and gold loudly cheering their team to a fifth straight victory.

Knocking off Prescott's squad would give quarterback Taylor Heinicke another big-name quarterback to add to his list of defeated foes.

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) are all more accomplished quarterbacks than Heinicke. And all of them left their encounters with Washington this season, with a loss.

If Dallas and Prescott are Goliath in this story, David has had some pretty solid warmup battles to help get ready for the fight.

"It's huge," Heinicke said of the confidence the players will carry into their contest against the Cowboys. "The confidence keeps building, keeps building. We practice hard all week, and we just feel good where our team's at right now. Hopefully, we just keep the ball rolling."

Heinicke and his WFT teammates have the fan base believing again.

Will it be enough to get those of you who are capable, back in the stadium? Only time will tell.

If you do, the confidence of the men and women in the arena, coupled with the buzz of those in the stands, just might be enough to keep Washington undefeated since Halloween.