Is Landon Collins Active for WFT vs Dallas Cowboys?

    December 12, 2021
    Will WFT Have Landon Collins vs. Cowboys? Injuries & Inactives Official

    Who's playing, and who's sitting, in this week's critical NFC East showdown?
    Any NFL organization will tell you the next game on the schedule is the most important. For the Washington Football Team, however, the statement couldn't be any more true today, than any other week during the season. 

    On the line when WFT hosts the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon is a reasonable shot at taking the NFC East Division title.

    It's an exciting time of the year, but it's also one where a lot of teams are dealing with injuries, and the Washington Football Team is no different.

    Still, WFT will have the services of safety Landon Collins, linebacker Jamin Davis, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, despite all three being listed as questionable entering the weekend. 

    The biggest loss this weekend will be running back J.D. McKissic who was questionable before Sunday, but ruled out due to the concussion he suffered two weeks ago. 

    Guard Wes Schweitzer will also be absent having been ruled out earlier in the week and subsequently placed on injured reserve.

    Cornerback Darryl Roberts and defensive end Jame Smith-Williams were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, where Montez Sweat currently resides, meaning all three will miss this highly anticipated contest against Dallas.

    Wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk are also inactive today, for the WFT.

    On the Cowboys side, wide receiver Noah Brown was ruled out Friday, while it was revealed running back Tony Pollard would be a game-time decision, officially listed as questionable. 

    Pollard is officially inactive, a huge blow for the Cowboys. Also not dressing for his team are quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Azur Kamara, guard Matt Farniok, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, and tight end Sean McKeon.

    Win, and Washington is one game from the top with a head-to-head tiebreaker in its pocket. Lose, and the deficit becomes two games with only four left, and a direct loss to the team sitting at the top. 

    Now the team knows who it has available to help them topple Goliath, in the form of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Micah Parsons, and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

    Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said he knows his team will win. And now it's just about time to hear from the Washington Football Team.

