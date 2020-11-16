SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Decides: No Fans at FedEx Field (Again)

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - It was heading in this direction and now it is official. 

The Washington Football Team has officially announced that no fans will be able to be in attendance this Sunday at FedExField for the November 22 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Via a team-issued statement: "The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region. After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George’s County, we have decided that this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time." 

The announcement came shortly after the Baltimore Ravens also announced that their home game this Sunday would also be played without fans. 

While both teams play in the state of Maryland, the governing counties (Prince George's County for FedExField) play a huge role in the decision and restrictions. 

It's not known why Maryland set the limits significantly higher but the Washington Football Team and president Jason Wright, owner Dan Snyder and others made the safe decision to listen to PG County officials for the previous home game (Giants) and they are making a similar decision now. 

Coach Ron Rivera has said many times how much he wants the fans to be a part of the FedEx experience; hopefully that time, and that opportunity, will return soon enough.

