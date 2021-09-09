WFT Gets More Defense in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

A current All-American safety ended up with WFT in the first round of a recent 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Could the Washington Football Team get some more help in the secondary in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? The staff of Fan Nation’s NFL Draft site believes it’s possible.

After Week 1 of the college football season, the staff had WFT selecting No. 13 overall and taking Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph. Per the staff:

While Washington could potentially go quarterback, they cannot pass up the value that is Joseph. With a deadly defensive line already, what better way to capitalize on the pressure than with a ball hawk with six interceptions in eight games in 2020.

Joseph is just a sophomore, but he’s already played two years of college football. He’s coming off a 2020 in which he was named a unanimous All-American, an Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team selection and the AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year. Joseph was selected to nearly every preseason All-America and Big Ten team.

Northwestern lost its opener to Michigan State, 38-21. Joseph had eight tackles in that game.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in the third round and Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest in the fifth round. Forrest is on the reserve-injured list right now.

The WFT are carrying four safeties on their active roster right now — Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Kamren Curl and Deshavor Everett.

Washington is set to host the Los Angeles Rams in its season opener on Sunday, followed by a home game against NFC East rival the New York Giants on Sept. 16. Washington then hits the road for two straight road games — at Buffalo on Sept. 26 and at Atlanta on Oct. 3.

READ MORE: WFT Star WR Suffers Injury Setback

READ MORE: Your Washington Football Team Captains for 2021

You can reach Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.