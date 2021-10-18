Mahomes Struggles AT First Against WFT Defense

The possibility of an upset was wafting through the air FedExField at halftime. Washington Football Team held a 13-10 lead at the break over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sean Taylor Day.

The WFT defense had done a heck of a job confounding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, forcing three turnovers in the first half. Two takeaways were interceptions that ended potential Kansas City scoring drives.

Kendall Fuller picked off his first pass of the season after a Mahomes throw bounced out of Tyreek Hill’s grasp. Just before halftime, Mahomes was trying to avoid a sack and threw a wounded duck that Bobby McCain corralled.

The Chiefs were in field goal range at the time, so McCain’s interception assured Washington a lead going into the locker room.

But the pass rush that impacted Mahomes in the first half was largely missing over the final 30 minutes. And the Chiefs got their high-flying offense in gear to avoid the upset.

Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the second half, as Kansas City blanked WFT 21-0. The former MVP was able to avoid the rush and keep plays alive in the pocket.

The combination of Washington losing contain and Mahomes improvising was too much to overcome in a 31-13 loss.

“A couple times he stepped through the rush, and then he made a couple plays,” WFT coach Ron Rivera said. “He pretty much played the type of game people are used to seeing him play.”

Washington (2-4) looks to avoid a three-game losing streak next week at Green Bay.