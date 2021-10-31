Late First-Half Touchdown Gives Broncos Lead Over WFT

The Denver Broncos started the season with three straight wins. But since then they've sputtered to four straight losses.

Coming into the matchup against Washington on Sunday afternoon, the Broncos offense ranked 22nd in the NFL while the defense can boast a top-five ranking.

Washington's goal should be to shut down the faltering Denver offense to give Chase Young and the defense some confidence this season.

The Broncos started the year scoring at least 23 points in each of their first three games, part of the reason for their winning streak, however, since then, the Denver offense has seemingly forgotten how to score from the red zone.

Denver is currently tied with Washington for 28th in the NFL in red zone percentage (50 percent) and is 30th in goal-to-go percentage (57.14).

Washington made a plan, and at the half, it's working.

Young & Co. held Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to just 2-of-5 passing 32 yards, and held and the Broncos offense to just 42 total yards in the first quarter. But the second quarter saw an early Brandon McManus 45 yard field goal.

The offense answered late in the half with its own 52-yard Blewitt field goal and Landon Collins has chipped in with a sack of Bridgewater as Washington continues to pressure the quarterback.

Bridgewater was able to find running back Melvin Gordon through the air for a late first-half touchdown, but overall, the Broncos' offense is still struggling and making the Washington defense look like it did last season when it dominated opposing offenses on a regular basis.

If Washington wants to keep pace in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off their bye week, and visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, the defense must find a way to be able to keep its own struggling offense in games.