What Does WTF DC Jack Del Rio Think About Social Media 'Experts'?

The defensive coordinator is more concerned about slow starts than mean tweets

Chase Young started his NFL career as the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, thanks to the Washington Football Team's belief in his immediate ability and long-term potential.

Relatively speaking, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is off to a slow start this season. Worrisome to those outside the organization and on social media. But not a concern to those in, around and on the team.

"I think to even refer to the social media experts would be a bad idea," said Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "I think Chase, in particular, is an excellent football player. We're just going to continue to coach, continue to play, continue to work around being productive for each other."

READ MORE: Taylor Heinicke Now Team Bud Light

The productivity is what has the quiet grumbles starting to grow.

Through two games in his rookie season, Young had already recorded 2.5 sacks. In his sophomore season, he has none through the same amount of games.

After getting those 2.5 sacks in his first two games things slowed down a bit for the Ohio State Buckeyes' standout. Young didn't get his next sack until Week 8, getting shut out in four straight games while missing Week 4 due to an injury that limited him to just 13 defensive snaps the week prior.

Helping him win the rookie award though was the four sacks Young recorded in the team's final six games. Contributing to the Washington Football Team winning five of its last seven games to win the NFC East and earn a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Even those complaining about the slow start for the Washington Football Team's defensive start aren't quite to the point of disagreeing with Del Rio on one big observation: Young remains an excellent football player.

The task ahead for the young star, and his defensive coordinator, is figuring out how to improve. Especially after giving up opening-drive touchdowns to both the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants in the first two weeks.

"Obviously, we want to start fast as a group," Del Rio said. "We want to help our football team build early momentum. We haven't got that done the first two weeks, so yeah, that's clearly a point of emphasis."

Getting Young his first sack of the season may prove challenging this weekend going against a Buffalo Bills offense which ranked ninth-best best in sacks allowed (27) in 2020.

READ MORE: WFT Facing Measuring Stick in Week 3

They rank lower this year, sitting right in the middle of the NFL with four sacks allowed of quarterback Josh Allen.

Whether Young gets his first sack or not, we know one thing for sure. If you're tweeting or posting from outside the Washington Football Team about how the defense is playing, Del Rio isn't interested in your opinion.