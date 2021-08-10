Record Sackers? Washington Football Team DEs Target Elusive History

Washington Football Team defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat combined for 16.5 quarterback sacks in 2020. If the dynamic duo reaches its goal this season, it will have only been an appetizer.

Young was a rookie and still feeling his way through the league. Sweat was in his second year and still making a name for himself in the NFL.

With a year under their belt, Sweat on Tuesday revealed that he and Young have had discussions about what they think they can accomplish. Mostly, their desire to break the NFL record for sacks in a season by a pair of teammates.

"We talk about it all the time, breaking records and stuff like that," Sweat told NBCSportsWashington.com. "I personally want to go get the combined sack record that the guys got back before. We talk about it all the time."

Lofty goals for sure. But, for players yet to record a double-digit sack season, are they realistic?

The current NFL of 39 record was set by Minnesota Vikings' teammates Keith Millard and Chris Doleman in 1989. To even flirt with that 32-year-old mark, the WFT pair would have to more than double their production from 2020.

That season in Minnesota, both Doleman and Millard had more individual sacks than Sweat and Young combined for as a pair in 2020.

There is reason to be optimistic, however, as Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne return to help their teammates in their pursuit of history. With all four players back from 2020, things look good for WFT's defense to be at least as good as last season.

