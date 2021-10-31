WFT vs Denver Broncos Inactives: Status of William Jackson III, Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team traveled to Denver, Colorado this weekend to face the Broncos, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

As the franchise looks to get back in the win column ahead of their Week 9 bye week, we already knew the WFT would have to do so without the services of wide receivers Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel, and offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.

Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas also didn't make the trip to Denver, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

When the pregame inactive report came out, we discovered both offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and cornerback William Jackson III will not play either.

Heading into the weekend, Jackson and Scherff were both questionable with knee injuries.

That's the bad news.

The good news is, Broncos pass-rushing star Von Miller is also out for the game.

Miller was listed as questionable Friday after not practicing all week following a knee injury suffered in Denver's loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Safety Jamar Johnson is also out, and was listed as questionable on Friday with a quad injury while defensive lineman Mike Purcell was ruled out before the weekend arrived.

Also sitting for the Broncos this weekend are quarterback Brett Rypien, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.

Washington tight end Jace Sternberger is also inactive for the game this late afternoon.

While Washington enters the contest on a three-game skid, the Broncos are a little worse off recently having lost four straight.

One of those streaks will come to an end, and whichever side pulls it off is going to do so without some big names on the field.