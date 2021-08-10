FIRST LOOK: Washington Football Team Depth Chart - Surprises?

The Washington Football Team has released its first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. ... and there are a few surprises as the WFT is set to play the first preseason game Thursday against the New England Patriots.

Worth nothing ...

*Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starting quarterback and Taylor Heinicke is his backup. Kyle Allen is third-string, despite having little to no practice, as he returns from his ankle injury. Maybe Steven Montez's turnover frequency earns him fourth-string.

*Top rookie Jamin Davis is the starter at the MIKE.

*As expected, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas are all starters. A new face in Washington, Adam Humphries, is also named a starter. His experience and the connections he’s already formed with Fitzpatrick and Heinicke helped boost him to the top of the depth chart.

*It may be a bit of a surprise that Peyton Barber is selected as the third-string back, especially with all the hype around Jaret Patterson. Patterson sits all the way at the bottom of the depth chart.

*Dyami Brown was selected as the backup to McLaurin, understandable with all the rookie's success this offseason, especially in training camp. Steven Sims Jr. seems to be back in favor with Washington’s coaching staff after a down year last season and is Humphries' backup.

*Temmarick Hemingway is selected as Thomas' backup, maybe surprisingly before fourth-round pick John Bates and athletic freak Sammis Reyes.

*The starting offensive line is as expected, with notable names at the left guard and right tackle position. Wes Schweitzer beats out Ereck Flowers at left guard and Sam Cosmi beats out Saahdiq Charles at right tackle. Cosmi has struggled a bit against Washington’s top defensive line in camp, but is learning and is earning a spot.

*Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat fill the starting defensive line roles, pushing Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle to backups. Kamren Curl continues to impress, as he beats out Bobby McCain for the starting free safety spot. Jimmy Moreland is selected as William Jackson III's backup, despite coverage struggles in training camp. Third-round corner Benjamin St-Juste has shown out this offseason and is named as Kendall Fuller's backup.

Remember, this is all unofficial. It can change day-by-day. Coach Ron Rivera has said that he’ll put out the players on the field who give his team the best chance to win. For now? He's listed many of his "best.''

