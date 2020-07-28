Washington Football Team DL Caleb Brantley Opts Out

Per the NFL transaction wire, as first noted by ESPN's John Keim, Washington Football Team defensive lineman Caleb Brantley is opting out of the 2020 season.

Brantley was poised to enter his third year with the organization having missed most of 2019 with a Lisfranc foot injury.

Per ProFootballTalk.com - Brantley becomes the first player to opt-out using the "high risk" designation which means he'll receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset language and an accrued/credited season.

He was expected to be a key part of the deep defensive line rotation that Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera have and mostly inherited.

Tim Settle and Brantley figured to be interior defensive tackle rotation pieces to help keep Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis fresh.

This opens up the potential that international signee David Bada or seventh-round rookie James Smith-Williams could make the initial 53-man roster, which would have been much harder to do from a numbers perspective if Brantley was part of the team.

