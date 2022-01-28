Senior Bowl: Which National Team Defensive Players Are on Washington's Draft Radar?

Looking to reach 2021 expectations in 2022, is there a rookie here who could help Washington?

Collegiate All-Star games are underway, and the biggest one of all - the Senior Bowl - is going down next week.

Even with name changes and a whole other list of things to focus on, the Washington Football Team will have representation during the week's practices.

We already looked at the American Team defense and both (American and National) teams' offenses.

All we have left is the National Team defense, coached by the Detroit Lions staff.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Like the American side of things, 12 players come into the week designated as defensive linemen.

Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders is the one I'm most looking to see, even though his stock may be a bit too rich for where Washington is drafting this year.

Travis Jones (UConn) and Dominique Robinson (Miami (OH)) are more in the range Washington may look to bolster its defensive front.

But if the injury to Chase Young scared the coaches enough, Sanders could be a talent too good to pass up, if he performs like I think he will, in Mobile.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

LINEBACKERS

The linebacker group features another Cincinnati Bearcat in Darrian Beavers, but he won't be the star of the show when practices begin next week.

Instead, that'll be Utah's Devin Lloyd, who brings strong talent and first-round buzz all around him.

The 27th-ranked player on our Sports Illustrated Big Board, Lloyd may be a player that gives Washington pause when considering whether or not it could spend two consecutive first-round picks on linebackers.

Ultimately, I don't think Washington will go that route, leaving Brian Asamoah II (Oklahoma) as a name to watch if the team looks to address the group on day two.

Troy Andersen (Montana State) and Jesse Luketa (Penn State) round out the Top 3 linebackers I'll be watching from this group at the Senior Bowl.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Listed as a linebacker on the Senior Bowl roster, Miami (OH)'s Sterling Weatherford is identified as a safety on our SI Big Board.

After the success Landon Collins had playing a hybrid safety/linebacker role, Washington scouts will likely have their sights set on finding similar type talents.

Coby Bryant (Cincinnati) is looking to take his early day two draft stock up a bit, while Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State) should be the local fan favorite as he grew up not far from FedEx Field, and at one point wanted to model his game after the late Sean Taylor's.

Baylor's JT Woods is about as pure a coverage free safety as you can get, and could provide good depth at the position if Washington goes looking for it at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

A lot of intriguing options, and some talents who could do enough to force teams into considering a shift in draft ideology.

Versatility is the key to stealing the eyes of NFL scouts, and plenty of these defenders have it.

All that's left now is to show it off at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl!