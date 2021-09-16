Washington ‘Dream’ For QB Taylor Heinicke?

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, being a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Heinicke says.

Taylor Heinicke. Starting QB. Washington Football Team. NFC East rivalry game. National TV. “Thursday Night Football.”

Taylor Heinicke is living the dream.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, being a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Heinicke said on the eve of the Giants visit to FedEx Field. “And here we are.”

This is actually the continuation of a dream for Heinicke, who will be the WFT’s full-time starter now that Ryan Fitzpatrick is moved to IR. Having an NFL career, even with many stops, is an accomplishment. Starting for a short time for the 2018 Panthers is an accomplishment.

And becoming a Washington folk hero by coming out of nowhere to start and play well in the Wild-Card loss against the Buccaneers last season?

An accomplishment.

But with Fitzpatrick’s on injured reserve after hurting his hip in Week 1, Heinicke is beyond existing as a surprise or a fluke.

He’s in charge of a team with title aspirations.

“I really try and take it one day at a time, one meeting at a time, one play at a time,” he said. “I feel like if I just live in the moment, everything else will take care of itself.”

In one way, tonight is just another “moment” and in one way, it’s still sort of a “dream.”

But suddenly, Taylor Heinicke needs to win. And that’s no dream - it’s a reality.

