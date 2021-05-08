Washington Drops In Forbes 'Most Valuable Franchises' Ranking

The Washington Football Team have dropped marginally in the latest of Forbes' annual valuation of the world's top 50 most valuable sports franchises, despite an increase in value.

Washington – Forbes has released the annual list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports franchises, and as expected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the NFL, the Washington Football Team is featured.

Ranked 19th overall, Washington has been valued at $3.5 billion, marginally up from its $3.4 billion valuation in 2020. This comes as good news given the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying lack of ticket sales.

However, their overall ranking has dropped from joint 14th in 2020 with soccer teams Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, MLB’s Dodgers, and the NFL’s New York Jets all having leapfrogged Washington in the past year.

In total, 26 of the top 50 hail from the NFL, with the Dallas Cowboys (1), New England Patriots (8), New York Giants (9), LA Rams (13), San Francisco 49ers (15), New York Jets (17) and Chicago Bears (18) ranking ahead of Washington.

All in all, owner Daniel Snyder will likely consider this past year a success.

First of all, Snyder gained sole ownership of the franchise ... which occurred in a year in which the WFT captured somewhat unexpected division title, driven by a young and explosive defense.

Of course, there is still a ways to go. Washington may be one of the most valuable franchises on worth, but they have yet to progress past the wildcard stage since 2005 and haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 1991. And, of course, the ownership legal entanglements remain troublesome - though to the WFT's credit, recent hires have made this franchise among the NFL's most progressive.

A high valuation is all well and good, but how much longer will it be until this figure matches the on-the-field success? That's what WFT fans truly care about.

