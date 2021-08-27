Is WFT's Rookie WR The Biggest Name To Watch For vs. Ravens?

Dyami Brown could solidify his starting status with a strong out against the Ravens.

The Washington Football Team likely has two starting wide receivers locked up for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Terry McLaurin will take one outside spot after an 1,100-plus yard campaign. So long has he's healthy, Curtis Samuel should be wide receiver No. 2.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense is looking to be dimensional in 2021, running both an 11- and 12-man personnel. If looking at a three wide receiver set, who is the third option?

Depending on how rookie Dyami Brown plays against the Baltimore Ravens, he could lock up the spot on the outside.

Brown, the WFT's second third-round pick from last April, continues to make a name for himself at camp. The former North Carolina product is hopeful to show that he can be a more dynamic weapon, and not just a one-trick pony as a vertical option.

READ MORE: How To Watch: Washington vs. Ravens

"You guys have seen the practice," coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "Catching those quick slants or darts and then sticking his foot in the ground to get vertical is pretty impressive."

Then again, is there something wrong with being just a vertical threat in the passing game? Ryan Fitzpatrick sure enjoyed it last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick's inconsistencies under center are going to alarm some fans, but his deep ball passing has been on point. Perhaps his best throw of the preseason came when connecting with Brown on a 29-yard reception at FedEx Field last Friday night.

"[He's] a guy that's got an opportunity to really kind of step into the forefront for us and be a big part of what we want to do offensively," Rivera said. "Just adding some more speed is going to be huge. He's a guy that I think can really help offset some of the things that Terry [McLaurin's] had to deal with."

One of the biggest reasons Rivera was keen to draft Brown was his big play ability. In the past two seasons with the Tar Heels, the 6'0" target finished with over 1,000 yards on the campaign, averaging 20 yards per reception.

READ MORE: Collins & Co.: Boosting WFT Defense to Another Level?

Washington struggled to connect on plays over 20 yards in 2020. McLaurin led the way with 16 "big plays" of WFT's 21 total. Adding Samuel, who recorded 12 big plays helps, but Turner needs more on the edge.

Brown brings that, along with stability in the passing game.

"His contested catches is what stood out," Rivera told NBC Sports' JP Finlay on the Washington Football Talk podcast this offseason. "And another guy like that was Terry McLaurin. His contested catches, those are guys that are going to make plays when you need them the most."

Brown is a lock to make the roster, but not a lock to play Week 1 with the first-team offense. Adam Humphries has been a stable weapon in the slot. Antonio Gandy-Golden is looking to be a red zone target.

Turner said that Samuel isn't limited to playing inside like he was with the Carolina Panthers.

Brown's four catches for 49 yards might not be enough to crack the starting lineup. Similar production against the Ravens' secondary easily could.

Adding a talent like Brown's for the future benefits Washington's passing attack. It's now up to Brown to show Rivera and Turner he's ready for a bigger role in the present.

"We'll get an opportunity to really watch to see if they get it," Rivera said Thursday. "That's what we're looking for. We're looking for guys that are going to take advantage of these opportunities, make plays, make things happen and handle the situations and opportunities."

READ MORE: What's Washington's Toughest Roster Decision